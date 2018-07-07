Oscar Tabarez Backs Fernando Muslera After Disastrous Error Seals Uruguay's World Cup Exit

By 90Min
July 07, 2018

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez has admitted that France deserved to win the World Cup quarter final and was left lamenting that his time couldn't get enough of a foothold in the game in Nizhny Novgorod despite giving their all.

Overall, Tabarez insisted that he was pleased that his team have gone further in the tournament than many 'elite' international teams that had already been knocked out - Germany, Argentina, Portugal are the ones that stand out.

"We don't play as good as our rivals, that's why we lost," the coach is quoted as saying by AFP.

"The boys really gave everything, but France were able to control the match very well. After the second goal, there was a huge gap between the teams," he added.

"There are many countries that belong to the world of the footballing elite but left the tournament before us."

MARTIN BERNETTI/GettyImages

As for the mistake by goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, letting a speculative effort from Antoine Griezmann slip through his grasp to give France an unassailable 2-0 lead, Tabarez has backed the Galatasaray stopper.

"Only those who don't do anything don't make mistakes," he said.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Taking to Twitter after the game, Luis Suarez spoke of how 'proud' he is of the team's efforts at this tournament, while relaying his gratitude to the fans who have supported the side in Russia and back home in South America.

"Proud of all my teammates who gave everything till the end!" he said.

"Thankful for all the support we received every minute in this World Cup both from Uruguay and from the people who made an effort to come and accompany us, to our families that always support and accompany us."

He also reserved special thanks for the support staff, from medics to chefs and everything in between, for all they have done to give the players everything they needed.

"I thank everyone for helping us not to miss anything," he said.

