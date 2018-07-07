Oscar Tabarez Backs Fernando Muslera After Disastrous Error Seals Uruguay's World Cup Exit

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez has admitted that France deserved to win the World Cup quarter final and was left lamenting that his time couldn't get enough of a foothold in the game in Nizhny Novgorod despite giving their all.

Overall, Tabarez insisted that he was pleased that his team have gone further in the tournament than many 'elite' international teams that had already been knocked out - Germany, Argentina, Portugal are the ones that stand out.

0 - Luis Suárez failed to have a single touch in the opposition box for the first time ever in a World Cup game (13th app) & this was only the second time he failed to attempt a shot in a WC match, with the other also coming vs France (June 2010). Lonely. #URUFRA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/4mAUdq9rpa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 6, 2018

"We don't play as good as our rivals, that's why we lost," the coach is quoted as saying by AFP.

"The boys really gave everything, but France were able to control the match very well. After the second goal, there was a huge gap between the teams," he added.

"There are many countries that belong to the world of the footballing elite but left the tournament before us."

As for the mistake by goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, letting a speculative effort from Antoine Griezmann slip through his grasp to give France an unassailable 2-0 lead, Tabarez has backed the Galatasaray stopper.

"Only those who don't do anything don't make mistakes," he said.

Taking to Twitter after the game, Luis Suarez spoke of how 'proud' he is of the team's efforts at this tournament, while relaying his gratitude to the fans who have supported the side in Russia and back home in South America.

"Proud of all my teammates who gave everything till the end!" he said.

"Thankful for all the support we received every minute in this World Cup both from Uruguay and from the people who made an effort to come and accompany us, to our families that always support and accompany us."

Proud of all my teammates who gave everything till the end! Thankful for all the support we received every minute in this World Cup both from Uruguay and from the people who made an effort to come and accompany us, to our FAMILIES that always support and accompany us 👏👏👏 (1/2) — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) July 6, 2018

He also reserved special thanks for the support staff, from medics to chefs and everything in between, for all they have done to give the players everything they needed.

I thank everyone for helping us not to miss anything (MEDICAL PEOPLE, UTILITY AND KITCHEN). We gave the most we had to fulfill the dream, we couldn't make it but we feel great SATISFACTION FOR ALL THAT GAVE THIS GROUP AND COACHES!Vamos Uruguay TODAY AND ALWAYS! 🇺🇾🇺🇾🇺🇾🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/PddeM6QHpX — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) July 6, 2018

"I thank everyone for helping us not to miss anything," he said.