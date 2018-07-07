Real Madrid Present Offer to Serbian Midfielder's Agent Ahead of €155m Transfer

By 90Min
July 07, 2018

La Liga giants Real Madrid have held talks with Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić's agent ahead of a €155m transfer this summer, according to reports in Italy.


The Serbia international has been one of the most talked about players this summer following a stellar campaign in the Serie A, where he scored 14 goals and claimed nine assists.

Milinković-Savić has been heavily linked with a move to some of Europe's biggest clubs ahead of the World Cup, with rumours about his future set to increase following Serbia's elimination from the tournament in Russia.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport (via AS) claims that officials from Real Madrid have held talks with Milinković-Savić's agent and former Chelsea striker, Mateja Kežman. It is suggested that Los Blancos have already presented the 23-year-old with a contract offer.

Manchester United and Juventus have been heavily linked with a move for Milinković-Savić too, but the lure of football at the Santiago Bernabéu is understood to be enough for Real Madrid to fend off competition for the Serbian's signature.


Despite the reported €155m transfer fee, Madrid president Florentino Pérez is still eager to make another marquee signing - either of Paris Saint-Germain forwards Neymar or Kylian Mbappé.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

However, a move for the two Parisian stars have been put on hold until the future of Cristiano Ronaldo has been sorted out. The Portuguese winger is supposedly on the brink of a move to join Italian giants Juventus.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)