Report Claims Liverpool and Steven Gerrard Have Reached 'Mutually Beneficial' Agreement

Liverpool and Rangers have come to an agreement for the loaning of young Reds stars, after Anfield legend Steven Gerrard took over at Ibrox this summer.

Gerrard took the helm in Glasgow a couple of months ago and always promised a partnership with Liverpool’s academy in order for the youngsters to gain valuable first team experience and provide a stepping stone for their respective careers.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Liverpool Echo report that Gerrard and Rangers now have first refusal on any players the Reds want to send on loan to the SPL.

The first Liverpool player to make the long move north was talented Under-23s star Ovie Ejaria, who agreed to join Gerrard’s long-term project at Rangers on a season-long loan.

T he 21-year-old was also under the watchful eye of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who also recognised his talent when he was Liverpool manager.





Ejaria might not be the only player making his way up north, other players linked with such a move have been first team fringe players Dominic Solanke, who has had a difficult time since making the switch from Chelsea last summer and has effectively been an understudy for the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Harry Wilson has also been rumoured to make the jump to Scotland after spending last season on loan at Hull City in what was a successful term for the young Welshman.