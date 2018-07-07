Sevilla Considering a Move for Chelsea Striker Amid Uncertain Future at Stamford Bridge

Sevilla are considering making a move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi as doubts over his Stamford Bridge future continue.

The 24-year-old enjoyed relative success with Borussia Dortmund having joined the Bundesliga outfit on loan in January, before injury forced his season to come to a premature end having scored a total of 21 goals across the entire season.

While Batshuayi has shown promise Antonio Conte's lack of faith has ensured his career with Chelsea has yet to take flight, and with the Italian's future yet to be decided the 24-year-old's future remains in limbo.





Clubs across Europe are awaiting a definitive answer from the Premier League club as they look to lure Batshuayi away after just two-years at the club, but it is expected that any eventual deal would require a sizeable financial package.

Sevilla are one of those at the front of the line awaiting news on the forward as they are confident they can meet any financial demands.

The Spanish outfit's sporting director, Joaquin Caparros spoke about possible future transfers at the unveiling of goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, saying, via Goal: “For Sevilla, few footballers are out of reach. It is true some of them could be economically impossible, but other ways can be found to sign him.

“Everything is open, and we can’t say no because then maybe they can come and we can get them. Absolutely nothing is discarded.”

A decision over his future is not to be made until Batshuayi's international commitments are over, an announcement which has been delayed by at least another week after Belgium progressed to the World Cup semi-final after defeating Brazil on Friday.

Prior to heading off to Russia the forward spoke of his experience at Dortmund and what may await him next season, he said: "Dortmund was a great experience for me. They welcomed me very warmly. I was in a good environment and you could see that on the pitch.

"It was a while since I had played so much. I can't remember being allowed to play two games in a row at Chelsea. It was good to gain confidence.

"I don't have a preference; they're two beautiful clubs. My focus is on the World Cup right now and I don't want to think about what happens afterwards."