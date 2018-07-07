Sweden 0-2 England: Football Takes Huge Step Closer to Home as Three Lions Dominate Against Swedes

England progressed to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990 with an impressive quarter final victory against Sweden.

Two headed goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli, either side of the half time break, saw England cruise comfortably into the last four.

ENGLAND ARE IN THE #WORLDCUP SEMIFINALS!



SAVE THE DATE: NEXT WEDNESDAY AGAINST RUSSIA OR CROATIA.



It finishes in Samara, #SWE 0-2 #ENG — 90min (@90min_Football) July 7, 2018

The game in Samara got off to a cagey start, with neither goalkeeper tested for most of the first half.

England controlled the opening stages, with Dele over-hitting a pass in behind for Kane, before Sterling cut inside and the ball opened up for Kane to sweep a low right-footed effort wide of the post.

Sweden had a chance of their own between these two passages of play, but Viktor Claesson's shot flew over the bar from range.

Cagey opening quarter-hour here in Samara. Neither goalkeeper tested yet.#threelions pic.twitter.com/jdQGylHydP — England (@England) July 7, 2018

Despite the limited chances, the game was tense as both sides seemed conscious of leaving themselves vulnerable to the counter.

However, England quickly identified their best attacking outlet, using right wing-back Kieran Trippier to maximum effect as the Tottenham man put in a number of dangerous crosses in the first period.

His closest opportunity came when his fired cross was taken from the toes of Harry Kane by Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

With half an hour on the clock, England finally made their breakthrough - from another set-piece - as the concrete forehead of Harry Maguire smashed the ball beyond Olsen to send the nation into euphoria.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Raheem Sterling had a handful of chances to put the Three Lions 2-0 up going into the break, but his brain turned to jelly whenever he was presented with half a chance at goal. With just the keeper beat twice in as many minutes, he squandered both opportunities (albeit one flagged for offside) and will have rued his changes going into the break.

Pickford carried his fine form into the second half, producing a stunning save to deny Sweden a chance from the head of Marcus Berg.

At the other end, England created a fantastic chance, with Harry Maguire heading back across goal twice, only for Raheem Sterling to see an attempted bicycle kick fly off his shin for a goal kick.

MANAN VATSYAYANA/GettyImages

Their attacking persistence bore fruit just minutes later, when Dele Alli was completely unmarked at the back post to power his header past Olsen and double the Three Lions' lead.

With Sweden still looking to threaten late on, Pickford produced yet another world-class fingertip save to deny former Manchester City striker John Guidetti from reducing the deficit.

As 'God Save Our Queen' rang out across the stadium throughout stoppage time, England held on for a historic victory that will remain in the memories of England fans for many years to come. But this time, it's for all of the right reasons.