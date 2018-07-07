Tottenham Fans Delighted as Report Links Spurs With Summer Move for Serie A Star

By 90Min
July 07, 2018

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have been linked with a move to sign Napoli striker Dries Mertens. 

According to Area Napoli, the club are looking to cash in on the 31-year-old, and have apparently offered the Belgian international to Maurico Pochettino's side, who still has two years left on his current contract in Naples. 

Claudio Villa./GettyImages

Mertens was a key part of the Napoli side that narrowly lost out to Juventus in the race for the Serie A title, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 38 league games, although it's some way off last season's stats of 28 goals and 11 assists in Serie A during 2016/17. 

A name that is bound to excite Spurs supporters, here are how they reacted on social media after being linked with Mertens.

Currently part of a Belgium squad that have reached the semi finals of the World Cup, scoring once and providing an assist, a striker with the quality and experience that Mertens has would be ideal.

With Pochettino failing in the past to add quality support to take the pressure off Harry Kane in the shape of Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente, Mertens could be the player to do just that, while his versatility to play in a number of positions is an added bonus. 

Mertens however remains just one of a number targets recently linked with a move to north London, with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Jack Grealish reportedly on Tottenham's radar also. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)