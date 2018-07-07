Tottenham Fans Delighted as Report Links Spurs With Summer Move for Serie A Star

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have been linked with a move to sign Napoli striker Dries Mertens.

According to Area Napoli, the club are looking to cash in on the 31-year-old, and have apparently offered the Belgian international to Maurico Pochettino's side, who still has two years left on his current contract in Naples.

Claudio Villa./GettyImages

Mertens was a key part of the Napoli side that narrowly lost out to Juventus in the race for the Serie A title, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 38 league games, although it's some way off last season's stats of 28 goals and 11 assists in Serie A during 2016/17.

A name that is bound to excite Spurs supporters, here are how they reacted on social media after being linked with Mertens.

Go for it! — dick bunting (@fishydick) July 6, 2018

He’d be a better option than Llorente. Offers something different — Nick Barry 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ (@nickpixtxt) July 6, 2018

YES PLEASE — Bex 🤙🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@B3x_Graphics) July 6, 2018

I will take him — Hussam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Hustot) July 6, 2018

Swap him for Dembele and Diawara and some cash from our side — ClinicalSonny ♛ (@GOATaiGaa) July 6, 2018

Currently part of a Belgium squad that have reached the semi finals of the World Cup, scoring once and providing an assist, a striker with the quality and experience that Mertens has would be ideal.

With Pochettino failing in the past to add quality support to take the pressure off Harry Kane in the shape of Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente, Mertens could be the player to do just that, while his versatility to play in a number of positions is an added bonus.

2 - Dries Mertens is the first Belgian player to score in two different World Cup tournaments since Marc Wilmots (1998 and 2002). Stellar. #BEL #BELPAN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/kuwiCXynWN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 18, 2018

Mertens however remains just one of a number targets recently linked with a move to north London, with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Jack Grealish reportedly on Tottenham's radar also.