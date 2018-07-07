West Ham Set to Complete Deal for Corinthians Star on 4-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 07, 2018

West Ham look set to continue their transfer business this summer, as the club are reportedly close to signing Corinthians centre back Fabian Balbuena. 

As reported by ABC Cardinal, the Premier League side are looking to agree a four year deal for the defender, although Balbuena's current club are yet to sanction the move. 

Guillermo Legaria/GettyImages

The 26-year-old featured 32 times for Corinthians in Brazil's Serie A last season, chipping in with four goals and providing an assist, and is yet to score in eight league appearances so far this season.

Balbuena also boasts six caps at international level for his native Paraguay since making his debut in 2015, his last coming in a friendly defeat to the USA in March of this year. 

A number of clubs had reportedly been interested in signing the centre back, with the Portuguese duo SL Benfica and Sporting CP linked with Balbuena, while Fenerbahce and Lazio have also been keeping tabs on him, although West Ham appear to have won the race for his signature.

Should Balbuena move to the London Stadium, he will join the likes of Ryan Fredricks, Issa Diop and Lukasz Fabianski who have already signed for West Ham, as Manuel Pellegrini prepares for next season.

That might not be all for West Ham in the transfer window, as further additions could come in the shape of former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere and Borussia Dortmund's Andriy Yarmolenko, as both have recently been linked with a move to the London-based club. 

