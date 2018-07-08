Arson-al: Ex-Gunners Defender Arrested in London on Suspicion of Arson

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has been taken into custody at a London Police Station following claims of suspected arson, as well as malicious communication outside of a home in Enfield.

The Mirror are reporting that the Ivorian was detained by north London police, with law enforcement having claimed that a man was arrested for the aforementioned.

Close friends of the former player are said to be concerned over his mental and emotional state and there are also fears he's unable to afford legal representation.

Eboue previously revealed having fallen on hard times following a bitter divorce which even left him homeless.

The 35-year-old made 214 appearances for Arsenal between 2004 and 2011. He left for Galatasaray seven years ago but has been without a club since leaving Sunderland in 2016 without making any appearances.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

"Police are investigating an alleged arson at a residential address in Enfield on Saturday, 30 June, arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of arson and malicious communications outside the address at around 17:00hrs on Saturday, 7 July," a Met Police statement reads.

"He was taken to a north London police station where he currently remains."

Eboue was recently invited to join the likes of Nicolas Anelka, Ray Parlour, David Seaman and Sol Campbell as part of a Gunners legends side for a charity match at Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium in Spain. But it appears that his situation is worsening given this latest development.

Despite spending 16 years playing professional football, the former Gunners defender has been left with very little in the wake of his divorce. And now, having fallen afoul of the law, things could get a whole lot worse for him.

