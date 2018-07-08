Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg has sent England's Tottenham attacking stars, Harry Kane and Dele Alli, a message of encouragement ahead of their World Cup semifinal meeting with Croatia.

The 47-year-old movie star has developed an affinity with the London club ever since a 2016 visit to White Hart Lane.

After watching Croatia's dramatic quarter-final victory over hosts Russia in a penalty shootout, Wahlberg posted a video message on Instagram encouraging the Spurs players.

He captioned the video: "Congrats to Russia on an amazing World Cup run. Croatia, great win. @harrykane @dele your turn now boys!"

During the video itself, the Hollywood star turns to face the camera following Ivan Rakitic's winning penalty and says: "Watch out Croatia, now you're getting Harry Kane."

Tottenham players Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier and Eric Dier are all also part of England's World Cup squad this summer in Russia.

Tottenham are set to visit the United States this summer for preseason, playing matches against Roma in San Diego, Barcelona in Los Angeles and AC Milan in Minnesota.

The games are seen as a brilliant way to continue to build their burgeoning American fanbase, with Wahlberg doing his part to encourage his fellow Americans to attend.

In another video posted to Spurs' official Instagram account, the Hollywood actor was seen plugging the Los Angeles match.

In that video, released earlier this week, Wahlberg is seen talking about the game against Barcelona, Spurs' open training session at the LA Galaxy stadium - as well as England's own penalty shootout win against Colombia, prior to their quarterfinal victory over Sweden.

Wahlberg indicates he will be in attendance for the Tottenham match against Barcelona, coming along to meet the Spurs players.