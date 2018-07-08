Manchester United Confident of Finalising Deal for Chelsea Star Following World Cup Exploits

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

Manchester United are confident of to finalising a deal for Chelsea winger Willian, following Brazil's exit from the World Cup at the hands of Belgium. 

The Sun are reporting that Jose Mourinho now believes he will be able to sign the Brazilian attacker, who he worked with during his second spell at Stamford Bridge, in a deal worth around £60m. 

Willian, who has cut a frustrated figure recently at Chelsea, was the team's standout performer during their catastrophic 2015/16 season and remained committed to Mourinho during what proved to be his final year at Chelsea.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, Barcelona's interest in Willian has also been widely reported by the likes of Marca, who are in the market for an attacking option to help liberate Lionel Messi.


Transfer expert Duncan Castles examined Barcelona's interest in Willian on the Transfer Window podcast, saying: "Does it make sense for Barcelona to buy Willian? What they are looking for is an explosive player to liberate Messi.

Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga

"Barcelona are trying to solve the problem for their best player by pursuing a player like Willian, who they think will improve their tactical options.


"There's a potential for Manchester United to come back in there. But the price is high.


"They've been looking at other targets. Obviously Gareth Bale is a strong possibility for them because of the situation is at Real Madrid.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"They have to wait and see what Bale's ultimate decision will be in terms of is he going to get game time under the new manager and will that satisfy his complaints with Madrid.

"From Chelsea's perspective, a sale outside of the Premier League would be far preferable."

Willian had remained completely focused to his World Cup campaign with Brazil, but is now believed to be prepared to discuss his future. He appeared to be frustrated with his role at Chelsea under current manager Antonio Conte, who remains in charge at Chelsea, despite huge reports linking Napoli's Maurizio Sarri to the job.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, with Barcelona also keen on securing a deal for Willian, Mourinho has a lot of work to do in order to finalise this transfer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)