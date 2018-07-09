Brazil and Argentina Legends Bury the Hatchet After DNA Test Reveals Surprise Heritage

Brazil legend Gilberto Silva and the iconic Argentinian striker Hernan Crespo recently buried the hatchet of their once fierce rivalry, after a DNA test showed that the pair perhaps had no reason to be as patriotic for their respective countries as they once were.

Having taken a DNA test with MyHeritage DNA, the results showed that Silva only has 1.2% of South American DNA in his blood, whilst his Argentinian rival was found to have none despite playing for La Albiceleste throughout his career.

Ben Radford/GettyImages

Matches between Brazil and Argentina are often hotly contested affairs, and ESPN have ranked the fixture as top in their list of rivalries between international teams. Even FIFA have, in the past, described the match as 'the essence of football rivalry'.

However, where Silva and Crespo used to be fierce rivals on the field, their feelings towards each other's nationalities may have taken a twist after the DNA test results.

Crespo said on the rivalry, "In terms of football, it is the way that we [Argentinians] understand football. We want to win in all cases. For them [the fans], it's happiness".

Silva added, "We [Brazilians] also want to be the best, you know. [On previous meetings] Okay, let's play Argentina and play hard."

Crespo, formerly of Lazio, Inter and Chelsea, managed to score three goals against the Selecao throughout his illustrious career. When asked how scoring against his nation's fierce rivals felt, Crespo said: "It feels amazing! [Especially when] We'd never see the ball because they were all about possession, possession, dancing with the ball".

In addition to finding out he has no South American DNA, Crespo was also found to have 17.6% North and West European DNA, as well as 48.7% Iberian DNA.

Silva was also found to have Iberian DNA, 16.3% of it in this instance. The former Arsenal man also has 19.4% Nigerian DNA.

