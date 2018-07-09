England Midfielder Gives Fitness Update Ahead of World Cup Semi Final Against Croatia

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has admitted that he should be at full fitness ahead of their World Cup semi final against Croatia on Wednesday, claiming that he will have to overcome a slight hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old has been one of manager Gareth Southgate's key players throughout the tournament this summer, with Henderson seeming to offer just as much off the pitch as he does on it.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

It the latter stages of England's 2-0 win over Sweden the Liverpool midfielder appeared to pull up with a slight injury. However, Henderson has claimed that he was just suffering with a tight hamstring which should cleared up before the Three Lions face Croatia.

"I was just a little bit tight before the game, so towards the last 20 minutes I just overstretched and I felt it a little bit," Henderson said, quoted by the Telegraph. "But it doesn’t feel too bad, so hopefully it’ll be fine."


Henderson is somewhat of a good luck charm of England. The midfielder is undefeated in his last 30 appearances, a new record for the national team.

But manager Southgate has been more cautious before giving Henderson the all clear, admitting that injuries within the squad still need to be assessed before the semi final match at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

"We’ll just have to assess people as we go," Southgate added. "Hendo was one who was feeling tightness in his hamstring, which was why we made the change. We’ll just have to assess the bodies.

"They’ve been through a lot. More the other night coming into today. But of course you get an accumulation of fatigue through a tournament and that’s why we took the decision we did against Belgium more than anything."

