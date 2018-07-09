Journalist Claims West Ham Have Agreed Club Record Deal for Lazio Forward Felipe Anderson

Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson is edging close to a move to West Ham this summer after the club agreed to meet Lazio's valuation of their star player, according to reports.

There has been a lot of toing and froing between both clubs this summer as West Ham look to make their second high-profile signing of the summer - the Hammers have already spent £22.5m to sign Toulouse prodigy Issa Diop.

A move for Brazil international Anderson appeared to have stalled after seeing a number of opening offers rebuffed by the Italian giants.

However, the Hammers' most recent bid, believed to be close to £40m, has been accepted by Lazio and the player is now free to talk to Manuel Pellegrini's side, according to Mail Sport journalist Lee Clayton.

The 25-year-old forward will become the club's fourth signing in total this summer after also completing deals for Łukasz Fabiański and Ryan Fredericks, as well as the aforementioned Diop.

Breaking: West Ham close to record signing of Felipe Anderson from Lazio. Increased offer. Deal close to £40m according to Italian sources. More on @MailSport soon — Lee Clayton (@LeeClayton_) July 9, 2018

Anderson first moved to Europe in 2013 after rising through the academy at Brazilian side Santon - a club who have also nurtured the likes of Neymar, Robinho and Real Madrid's latest signing Rodrygo Goes.

After spending five years in Rome the exciting winger has racked up 177 appearances for the Biancocelesti, scoring 34 goals and claiming 42 assists.

Anderson, a former transfer target for Manchester United, will likely sign a long-term contract at London Stadium as West Ham look to break into the Premier League's coveted European places.