Liverpool Legend Says Reds Should Make Summer Move for England World Cup Star

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson wants the Reds to bid for Leicester defender Harry Maguire this summer.

The Sheffield-born centre back has enjoyed a terrific World Cup campaign with England this summer and recently scored the opening goal in the Three Lions' win over Sweden to reach the semi finals of the tournament.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

And among the defender's growing list of admirers is Thompson, who made 340 league appearances for Liverpool between 1971 and 1984.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Thompson said: “I’ve been a big fan of Harry Maguire since his days at Hull City.

“Since then he’s got better and better. He’s had a fantastic World Cup so far.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

“I was saying long before the tournament started that he has all the attributes needed to be a Liverpool player.

“He’s big, he’s strong and positionally he’s very good whether as a two or a three at the back.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

“He’s a lot quicker than people give him credit for. He dominates in the air and that’s a major asset both defensively and offensively.

“He’s also very comfortable on the ball. He’s better than John Stones when it comes to passing it out from the back.”

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Maguire began his career with boyhood club Sheffield United before signing for Hull City in 2014. 

After impressing for the Tigers despite their relegation from the Premier League in 2017, Maguire was then snapped up by Leicester for a fee of £12m, becoming one of the Foxes' standout players in the 2017/18 season to earn a place in Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad for the World Cup.

Maguire has featured in every game for England in Russia, forming a strong back 3 alongside Manchester City pair John Stones and Kyle Walker.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)