Man Utd Starlet Confirms He's Staying to Compete for First Team Place Having Rejected La Liga Move

July 09, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira wants to remain at Old Trafford this summer and says that manager Jose Mourinho has promised him a chance in the first-team next season.

The 22-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan in La Liga at Granada and Valencia, with the latter reportedly keen to sign the midfielder on a permanent deal.

However, the Brazil Under-20 international recently told Belgian newspaper Het Belang van Limburg (via Soccer Laduma) that he intended to stay and fight for his place at Manchester United after sitting down for a conversation about his future with Portuguese manager Mourinho.

"I told him that I felt ready to compete," said Pereira.

"He was happy to hear that and said I would get my chance. Now we will see how it goes in pre-season. Then we are together again, but of course, I hope to convince him.”

Pereira, who came through United's youth setup like teammates Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, says it remains his goal to play for Manchester United and he does not see his future elsewhere at this given time.

“Breaking through at Manchester United is and remains a big dream,” Pereira added. “After two good seasons in Spain, I know that I can always go there. Valencia wanted to keep me, but at the moment my goals are in England.

"I want to make it at Manchester United. At Valencia, I have proven that I can participate at the highest level. That’s what I hope to show in Manchester now."

Pereira has made just 13 appearances for United since signing his first professional contract in 2014, scoring once in the EFL Cup.

