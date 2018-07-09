VIDEO: Liverpool Fans Come up With Hilarious New Chant in Honour of Brazil World Cup Star

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

Like all his Brazil teammates, Roberto Firmino may still be feeling dejected, after the Samba Boys were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup by Belgium in the quarter final.

Hopefully this new chant will cheer up the Liverpool striker.

Based on 'Tequila', the classic rock and roll instrumental by the Champs, it was performed at Chester during the Reds' 7-0 victory in a pre-season friendly. The Brazil forward didn't actually feature in the game, but he may enjoy the reminder that he is now a firmly established favourite at Anfield.

The performance of the chant was arguably a little patchy in places, but it certainly has the potential to catch on next season.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Since moving from Hoffenheim in 2015, Firmino has scored 50 goals in all competitions for the Reds. He was especially prolific last season, scoring 27 goals for Liverpool - including 11 in Europe in the Reds' thrilling run to the UEFA Champions League final, where they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

However, it isn't just his goals that have earned him the appreciation of the Reds faithful. As the statistics have proved, Firmino is also an excellent team player, frequently making tackles and tracking back to help his side.

MANAN VATSYAYANA/GettyImages

The only major downside of 2018 so far is that the Brazilian will end the year without a trophy for either club or country. Liverpool fell short in all cup competitions and could only manage fourth place in the Premier League - while Brazil, of course, are no longer in the World Cup.

Maybe Firmino will have more luck in 2019 - at least with the Reds.

