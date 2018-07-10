France and Belgium square off to earn a place in the 2018 World Cup final when they meet in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday.

France beat Uruguay 2–0 in the quarterfinal, while Belgium beat powerhouse Brazil 2-1 to make its way into the semifinal.

Belgium's attack, led by Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, has been sensational, but the Red Devils must overcome the absence of defender Thomas Meunier, who is suspended for the match after getting his second yellow card of the World Cup in the quarterfinals.

France, meanwhile, is led by 19-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe and will look to deal a setback to Les Bleus legend Thierry Henry, who is now an assistant coach with Belgium.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, Telemundo

