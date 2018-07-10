Man City Completes Club-Record Signing of Leicester Star Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City have officially completed the signing of Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City in a club record deal believed to be worth £60 million.

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

Manchester City have officially completed the signing of Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City in a club-record deal believed to be worth £60m.

City were scuppered in their efforts to sign Mahrez during the last January transfer window but have finally now landed their man on a five-year contract. He has taken the No. 26 shirt.

“I am so pleased to have joined City, a side playing great football under Pep Guardiola,” Mahrez said on his long-awaited move. “Watching them from afar has been a pleasure.

"Pep is committed to playing attacking football, which is a perfect for me, and City’s performances last season were outstanding. They’re redefining the English game and I wanted to be a part of it.

“I think we can be successful over the coming years and I believe my own game can develop under Pep’s management.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Riyad is a hugely talented player. He beats defenders and creates space. Over the past few years, he has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting players.

“We’re sure he will bring additional attacking quality to our squad.” 

Having joined Leicester from French club Le Havre, Mahrez became a key player as the club miraculously escaped relegation with a late run of form the following year, before exploding into life by scoring 17 goals and providing 10 assists en-route to Premier League glory.

Mahrez was named 2015/16 PFA Players' Player of the Year for and was named CAF African Footballer of the Year and BBC African Footballer of the Year for that same season.

He famously ran riot as Leicester beat City 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium in February 2016 and also helped put City to the sword in a 4-2 demolition at the King Power Stadium the next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)