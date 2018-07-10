Manchester City have officially completed the signing of Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City in a club-record deal believed to be worth £60m.

City were scuppered in their efforts to sign Mahrez during the last January transfer window but have finally now landed their man on a five-year contract. He has taken the No. 26 shirt.

“I am so pleased to have joined City, a side playing great football under Pep Guardiola,” Mahrez said on his long-awaited move. “Watching them from afar has been a pleasure.

"Pep is committed to playing attacking football, which is a perfect for me, and City’s performances last season were outstanding. They’re redefining the English game and I wanted to be a part of it.

“I think we can be successful over the coming years and I believe my own game can develop under Pep’s management.”

The best things come to those who wait… 🕘#welcomeriyad to Manchester City! 💙 #mancity pic.twitter.com/lLjJZrz4J0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 10, 2018

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Riyad is a hugely talented player. He beats defenders and creates space. Over the past few years, he has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting players.

“We’re sure he will bring additional attacking quality to our squad.”

Having joined Leicester from French club Le Havre, Mahrez became a key player as the club miraculously escaped relegation with a late run of form the following year, before exploding into life by scoring 17 goals and providing 10 assists en-route to Premier League glory.

Mahrez was named 2015/16 PFA Players' Player of the Year for and was named CAF African Footballer of the Year and BBC African Footballer of the Year for that same season.

#lcfc can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Manchester City for the transfer of @Mahrez22.



➡️ https://t.co/NVbclN1N4w#ThankYouRiyad pic.twitter.com/pHR7wigRg0 — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 10, 2018

He famously ran riot as Leicester beat City 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium in February 2016 and also helped put City to the sword in a 4-2 demolition at the King Power Stadium the next season.