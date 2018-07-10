Man City to Help Joe Hart Secure Move Away This Summer Following Horrendous Loan Spells

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

Manchester City will actively help goalkeeper Joe Hart secure a permanent move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer.

According to the Mirror, the club will assist Hart, who returned to Man City's training ground for pre-season training on Monday despite not having a future at the club under Pep Guardiola.

Upon his arrival at the club in 2016, Guardiola made it clear that Hart was not in his plans and has subsequently installed Ederson and Claudio Bravo as his two first-team goalkeepers.

Hart was sent on loan to Serie A side Torino in the 2016-17 season, before returning to England and competing a temporary move to West Ham - where he spent the entirety of last season.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper's humiliation continued earlier this year, when he was cut from England's World Cup squad despite being called up by Gareth Southgate for all of the Three Lions' qualifying games.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Guardiola and City will now help him revive his career by helping him to secure permanent move away this summer, and are also looking to offload young stopper Angus Gunn.

The England Under-21 international is set to move to Southampton, having impressed out on loan with Championship side Norwich City last season. 

Breaking the news on Twitter, BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone wrote: "Angus Gunn close to joining @SouthamptonFC from Man City. Would be permanent deal. Other clubs interested but Saints head the queue. Very highly-rated keeper."

Meanwhile, City defender Zinchenko is also back in training, but is unsure of his future after the club accepted a £16m offer for his services from Wolves.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Mirror say that Zinchenko is keen to establish himself at City, and will subsequently speak to Guardiola to hear if he is part of his first team plans.

