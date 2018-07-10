Man Utd Favourites to Sign England & Spurs Defender After Impressive World Cup Performances

Manchester United are the bookmakers' favourites to sign Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier.

The 27-year-old right back has caught the eye with his impressive displays for England at the World Cup so far this summer, with many labelling him as one of the star players of the entire tournament so far.

His ability to strike the perfect balance of defence and attack in the difficult wing back position is something which is highly sought after in the modern game, and has helped England to reach their first World Cup semi-final since 1990.

England will now face Croatia on Wednesday as they bid to reach the final for the first time since the Three Lions' only World Cup victory in 1966.

Trippier stepped up as Tottenham's first choice right back following the departure of England teammate Kyle Walker last summer, who joined Manchester City for a fee in the region of £50m.

Good feeling in the squad. Bring on tomorrow 🙌🏻

🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/1CFp0pWL7j — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) July 10, 2018

Speaking about a potential move for Trippier, Alex Apati of Ladbrokes explained (via Daily Express): "Trippier's England heroics look to have excited plenty of European heavyweights and the betting suggests up to five clubs could be tempted into making a move for the Spurs man this summer."

There are other clubs with decent odds on offer to sign Trippier, with Chelsea the second favourites at odds of 7/2. Meanwhile, La Liga giants Real Madrid (4/10) and Barcelona (5/1) also seem to be realistic contenders for the right back's signature.

With a move to Manchester United looking the most likely, Trippier could become José Mourinho's fourth signing of the summer.

MB Media/GettyImages

He would join Shaktar Donetsk midfielder Fred, talented young Porto right back Diogo Dalot and Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant in making a summer move to Old Trafford.