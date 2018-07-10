Report Claims Two Players Will Move to Sporting CP in Atlético Madrid's Deal for Gelson Martins

July 10, 2018

Atlético Madrid are reportedly 'very close' to completing the signing of Sporting CP forward Gelson Martins.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola (via AS.com), the 23-year-old is set to move to the Spanish capital, with Atlético players André Moreira and Luciano Vietto moving in the opposite direction.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

On top of the player exchange, Atlético - who have been close to completing the Martins deal for a while - will pay Sporting CP a further €15m to get the deal over the line.

Martins featured 52 times for Sporting last season, scoring 13 goals across all competitions as his side won the Taça da Liga. He was also named in the Europa League 'Squad of the Season' as his prospective new side went on to win the competition.

Atlético's Europa League victory earned them automatic qualification to next season's Champions League, something that AS.com say Martins is 'very excited' about, having already spoken to Diego Simeone.

Last week, newspaper O Jogo (cited by AS.com), revealed the details of the contract that Martins is set to sign upon his arrival in Madrid. He will put pen to paper on a five-year deal worth €3m per year.

Two players who will join Sporting as part of the deal are 22-year-old goalkeeper André Moreira and former Villarreal striker Luciano Vietto.

The duo are deemed surplus to requirements at Atlético, with Moreira set to return to his home nation. The youngster, who stands at 6ft 5in, has previously represented Portugal at Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 levels. 

He has yet to feature for Atlético since joining the club in 2014, but has had loan spells in his home country with Moreirense, União Madeira and Belenenses.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Vietto has had an impressive career to date, despite no longer being in Diego Simeone's plans. He has 208 career appearances, during which he has scored 57 goals for five different clubs since 2011.

