Robert Lewandowski Set to Perform Dramatic U-Turn and Remain with Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

Robert Lewandowski looked certain to depart Bayern Munich this summer after four years at the Allianz Arena. In what looked to be one of the landmark transfers of this window, the Poland international was allegedly set to complete a switch to Bayern’s long-standing European rivals Real Madrid.


Lewandowski has reportedly long considered a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu to be a dream move. With rumours the Spanish giants could be interested this summer, the striker made no secret of his desire to leave.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Lewandowski even hired specialist agent Pini Zahavi to secure the move but it seems Zahavi was unsuccessful and has now returned to the Pole's camp to let him know that a move is off.

At 29, Lewandowski is entering the latter stages of his career so if a move does not materialise this summer, Madrid are unlikely to come calling again. According to Bild, the Bayern Munich forward only had eyes for Los Galacticos, so if a move is off he would rather remain where he is than move elsewhere.

Lewandowski has some backtracking to do as he hopes to amend relationships with Bayern Munich after attempting to force the move. His decision to stay will suit all parties though as Bayern never intended to let their talismanic forward depart.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

The striker has 151 goals in 195 appearances for the club and was the Bundesliga’s runaway top scorer last season, finishing 14 goals ahead of the next nearest contender - SC Freiburg’s Nils Peterson.

After a disappointing World Cup with Poland, Lewandowski will no doubt be eager to get settled back in quickly and hopefully begin the season in good form.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)