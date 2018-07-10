Robert Lewandowski Set to Perform Dramatic U-Turn and Remain with Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski looked certain to depart Bayern Munich this summer after four years at the Allianz Arena. In what looked to be one of the landmark transfers of this window, the Poland international was allegedly set to complete a switch to Bayern’s long-standing European rivals Real Madrid.





Lewandowski has reportedly long considered a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu to be a dream move. With rumours the Spanish giants could be interested this summer, the striker made no secret of his desire to leave.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Lewandowski even hired specialist agent Pini Zahavi to secure the move but it seems Zahavi was unsuccessful and has now returned to the Pole's camp to let him know that a move is off.

At 29, Lewandowski is entering the latter stages of his career so if a move does not materialise this summer, Madrid are unlikely to come calling again. According to Bild, the Bayern Munich forward only had eyes for Los Galacticos, so if a move is off he would rather remain where he is than move elsewhere.

Lewandowski has some backtracking to do as he hopes to amend relationships with Bayern Munich after attempting to force the move. His decision to stay will suit all parties though as Bayern never intended to let their talismanic forward depart.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

The striker has 151 goals in 195 appearances for the club and was the Bundesliga’s runaway top scorer last season, finishing 14 goals ahead of the next nearest contender - SC Freiburg’s Nils Peterson.

After a disappointing World Cup with Poland, Lewandowski will no doubt be eager to get settled back in quickly and hopefully begin the season in good form.