Juventus appear to be closing in on a monumental deal to sign Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The Portuguese forward recently completed his ninth season at the Bernabeu and he rounded it off with a fourth Champions League title with Los Blancos. The 33-year-old has showed no signs of slowing down, scoring 44 goals in 44 appearances and even finished as the top scorer in the Champions League with 15 goals

A shock move to Juventus has been on the cards over the past few weeks and according to Sky Sports News, the deal is said to be nearing completion.

It is understood that there are set to be significant developments in the negotiations between the two clubs over the next 48 hours and Real are expected to come to a final decision regarding the transfer. According to beIN Sports, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is flying to Greece to meet with Ronaldo, in hopes of finalizing the deal.

If all goes to plan, the Old Lady are hoping to push through a club record £88m deal for Ronaldo, in the hopes that he can inspire them to their long awaited third European title after losing their previous five finals.

There have been ongoing discussions between Juventus and Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes and Mendes has not been shy to confirm the fact that a deal is entirely possible.

"If this happens it will simply be a new stage, a new challenge in his brilliant career," Mendes told Portuguese newspaper Record.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Real Madrid, he will be eternally grateful to the club, the president, all the directors, the medical staff, all the staff without exception, as well as all the Madrid fans around the world."

Both Juventus and Real fans will be holding their breaths over the next two days as a decision either way could prove to be momentous for both club's ambitions next season.