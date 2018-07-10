Spurs Said to Be Leading the Race to Land Highly Rated Bordeaux Winger This Summer

Tottenham Hotspur are said to have stepped up their interest in highly rated Bordeaux winger Malcom.

The 21-year-old was mightily impressive during the 2017/18 season with the French outfit, bagging himself 12 goals and eight assists in all competitions. His form has seen him become a top transfer target for a number of teams across Europe, including a host of Premier League sides.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Italian side Inter looked to be the leading contenders to land Malcom's signature, but their interest has diminished following Bordeaux's £45m valuation of the Brazilian. Inter were also said to be keen on negotiating a loan with an option to buy, but this did not suit Bordeaux who were only interested in selling Malcom permanently or not at all.

Now, according to French news outlet Le10Sport (via the Sun), it is Tottenham who lead the race to snap up Malcom.

The report claims that Spurs have opened talks with Bordeaux over the potential transfer and are looking to negotiate a permanent deal this summer. White Hart Lane chiefs are also currently in contact with Malcom's advisers.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

The youngster is under contract until 2021, so there is a distinct possibility that Bordeaux are unlikely to listen to any offers that do not match the £45m valuation they have already set for him.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be playing Champions League football next season, something that few of their Premier League rivals cannot offer, so that may be an added an incentive for Malcom to move over to north London.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Tottenham will be looking to mount a serious title challenge after narrowly missing out on the crown over the last few seasons. Malcom could be a key component for Spurs next season if they are to finally end their baron trophy spell.