Tottenham 'Contact Family' of Controversial World Cup Midfielder Over Potential Summer Transfer

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly contacted the family of Boca Juniors midfielder Wilmar Barrios.

According to a report from Marca Colombia, Pochettino is interested in bringing the Colombian midfielder to White Hart Lane, where he could link up with international teammate Davinson Sanchez.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Barrios is a 24-year-old a physically dominant defensive midfielder, who has an aggressive style of play as he looks to protect his back four and win the ball back from his opponents.

In fact, most Tottenham fans will know him best as the Colombian s**thousery expert who headbutted Jordan Henderson during England's last 16 tie against the South Americans.

The report from South America claims that Tottenham have made 'informal calls' to the players relatives, as Spurs look to increase their transfer activity in the summer market.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has previously reported that Spurs made an offer to the player, but no other reports seem to have circulated with anything more concrete than that.

If Tottenham were to make a move for him this summer, it would be worth noting that the Independent say the player has a £14.5m release clause in his Boca Juniors contract, which can be activated this summer.

Tottenham are yet to sign any players so far this summer, which may be a cause for concern for Tottenham fans. The Premier League side need a mini overhaul if they are to take the club to the next level and be serious contenders for the Premier League title.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Pochettino's men have been linked with moves for Yerry Mina of Barcelona, as well as Croatia defender Domagoj Vida.