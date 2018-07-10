Tottenham Receive Boost in Bid for Spanish Full Back With Benfica Willing to Sell

Portuguese side Benfica are apparently ready to cash in on left back Alex Grimaldo amidst interest from Tottenham.

The 22-year-old is emerging as one of Europe’s most prominent attacking full backs which is becoming an increasingly significant role in the modern game. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly excited by the young Spaniard's potential and hopes to secure a move for the player.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Grimaldo is regarded very highly by Benfica, notching up one goal and four assists from 28 appearances last season. The club has no desire to part company with the player but according to Record, manager Rui Vitoria has admitted that if the right offer comes in he will be allowed to leave.

The admission comes as a huge boost to Tottenham who are now expected to pursue a deal that should see the player join the north London club this summer. It’s unclear exactly how much Benfica have in mind in terms of a transfer fee but they will expect a big profit on the meagre €1.5m they paid Barcelona for his services.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Any deal is sure to include numerous add-ons for the Portuguese side as they do expect Grimaldo to fulfil his potential. The young full-back bagged 10 goals and 15 assists in 127 appearances for Barcelona B side before his switch to Primeira Liga and helped Benfica to a second place finish last season.

The promising young star could be another major coup for Pochettino but it also unclear how Grimaldo will fit into his Spurs side. The early suggestion is that Danny Rose could be moved on to make room for Grimaldo to impact the first team.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Rose has been integral to Tottenham’s success in recent years but spent the majority of last season hampered by injuries. Grimaldo could be viewed as a long-term successor to Rose should the 28-year-old fail to prove his fitness and regain his first-team spot for the coming season.

Rose was included in Gareth Southgate’s successful England squad but had to play second fiddle to Ashley Young at this summer’s World Cup.