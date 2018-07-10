Victor Lindelof Cheering for Manchester United Teammates to Win World Cup After Knocking Out Sweden

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has given the Three Lions his support after his Sweden side were sent home in the last eight of the World Cup following the defeat to Gareth Southgate's men.

Lindelof wished the best for his United teammates, with the England squad including four of Jose Mourinho men, as Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young and Phil Jones all progressed to the semi-finals.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Goals from Harry Maguire and Deli Alli ensured a comfortable win for England which saw them into the last four of the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Lindelof said: "I just spoke with them you know and they gave me a hug and I congratulated them on the win and wished them good luck.

"I have wished them all the best and I will be cheering for England to win it now because they are my friends.

"They are a very good team. They have good quality players. They have a good chance to make it through to the final."

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Sweden had already passed expectations when they were painfully knocked-out by England at the Samara Arena on Saturday. The Scandinavian country were not expected to pass the group stages, never mind reach the last eight after a tight victory over Switzerland in the Round of 16.

Lindelof added: "Of course, it's the biggest disappointment of my career so far. It is the World Cup, it is the biggest thing you can play in for your national team."

Koji Watanabe/GettyImages

Now, all that stands between England and their first major final since 1966 is a Croatian side which are labelled as the nation's golden generation.