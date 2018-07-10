Victor Lindelof Cheering for Manchester United Teammates to Win World Cup After Knocking Out Sweden

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has given the Three Lions his support after his Sweden side were sent home in the last eight of the World Cup following the defeat to Gareth Southgate's men.

Lindelof wished the best for his United teammates, with the England squad including four of Jose Mourinho men, as Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young and Phil Jones all progressed to the semi-finals.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Goals from Harry Maguire and Deli Alli ensured a comfortable win for England which saw them into the last four of the World Cup for the first time since 1990. 

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Lindelof said: "I just spoke with them you know and they gave me a hug and I congratulated them on the win and wished them good luck.

"I have wished them all the best and I will be cheering for England to win it now because they are my friends.

"They are a very good team. They have good quality players. They have a good chance to make it through to the final."

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Sweden had already passed expectations when they were painfully knocked-out by England at the Samara Arena on Saturday. The Scandinavian country were not expected to pass the group stages, never mind reach the last eight after a tight victory over Switzerland in the Round of 16.

Lindelof added: "Of course, it's the biggest disappointment of my career so far. It is the World Cup, it is the biggest thing you can play in for your national team."

Koji Watanabe/GettyImages

Now, all that stands between England and their first major final since 1966 is a Croatian side which are labelled as the nation's golden generation.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)