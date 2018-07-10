West Ham Set to Sign Yarmolenko While Return of Controversial Star Remains on the Cards

West Ham are closing in on the signing of Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £17.5m.



Yarmolenko has been a prominent target for Premier League clubs in the past, with Everton, Liverpool and Stoke City all being close to signing the 28-year-old. However, according to West Ham World, it is looking increasingly likely that East London will be Yarmolenko's next destination.

The evidence? A not so cryptic instagram post from Yarmolenko's agent, Shablii Vadim which shows West Ham's pre-season training camp for their tour of Austria.

Andriy Yarmolenko’s agent currently in Switzerland. Image shows the hotel which the West Ham squad are staying at. pic.twitter.com/MevFqLjA5M — West Ham News (@whufc_news) July 9, 2018

Should West Ham complete the signing of Yarmolenko, it would be Manuel Pellegerini's fifth signing at the club following Issa Diop, Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski and Jack Wilshere.

However, it is unlikely that business will finish there, with a certain Frenchmen becoming a shock target for the Hammers.

According to the Daily Star , a return for former Hammers fan favourite Dimitri Payet could be on the cards. Payet lit up east London in his first season with the Hammers, firing in nine goals and playing an instrumental role in guiding the Hammers into Europe. However, the Frenchmen left midway through his second season, on less than friendly terms, citing homesickness for his reasoning.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, Payet is apparently interested in leaving Marseille in exchange for a return to the London Stadium.





New Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has also stated in the past that he is a fan of the 31-year-old, and reports suggest that Pellegrini would be keen to bring Payet back to West Ham. Any deal for the player does remain a long-shot given that Payet would have to take a significant pay cut.