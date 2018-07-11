Barcelona Trigger €35m Clement Lenglet Buyout Clause Ahead of 'Imminent' Transfer

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

Barcelona are reported to have triggered the buyout clause for Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet, suggesting that the formal Catalan capture of the French centre back is imminent.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Cedric Rablat, Barça have deposited the required €35m fee at the offices of La Liga to activate the clause and release Lenglet from his contract with Sevilla.

It will now be for the reigning Spanish champions to finalise the deal by presenting Lenglet with a contract to sign and conducting a medical before an official unveiling.

The 23-year-old was a standout performer for Sevilla last season, missing just three La Liga games and playing 54 times in all competitions. He was particularly key when Sevilla knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage.

Lenglet is set to become the second new face to arrive at Barcelona this summer after Brazilian midfielder Arthur completed a €30m move from Gremio.

Andres Iniesta, Gerard Deulofeu and Paulinho are the only departures so far. More transfers, both incoming and more outgoing, are expected in the coming weeks between now and the summer transfer deadline next month.

Colombian World Cup hero Yerry Mina could be among further Barça exits. That is despite only sealing his long awaited transfer to Camp Nou in January.

