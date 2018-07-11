Crystal Palace Star Edging Closer to First Team Return as Rehab Continues After Serious Knee Injury

Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann is continuing his recovery from the knee injury he sustained in last season's 0-0 draw at home to Manchester City away from the first-team squad.

Dann was a mainstay in the Eagles' side in the 2017/18 season, featuring 17 times before suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in an attempt to tackle Kevin De Bruyne at the tail end of a draw between Manchester City and Palace.

The injury ended the centre back's season, and it appears Dann's summer is being spent attempting to get fit for the season ahead.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The South London outfit are currently in Sweden for pre-season, and whilst Dann's injury was serious, he was included in the 26 man squad. He is not expected to feature in the Eagles' first fixture of pre-season against Danish club FC Helsingor.

There is positive news regarding Dann however, with the defender having been pictured doing some training with a football including heading practice.

Palace have also been dealt some encouraging news regarding long term injury lay-offs, Jason Puncheon and Connor Wickham. Both took part in full training with the Eagles squad, and appear to be close to returning to the first team.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The south London club will be hoping to keep first team players as fit as possible with the new season fast approaching, with the return of Wickham, Puncheon, and soon to be fit again Dann likely to give the Eagles a huge boost.