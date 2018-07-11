Georginio Wijnaldum Eyeing Liverpool Exit Amid Reports of Reunion With Former Manager at Fenerbahce

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is believed to have been given the all clear to leave Anfield this summer, with Fenerbahce a potential new home.

According to the Mirror, the 27-year-old is thought to be unhappy that he may end up down the central midfield pecking order coming into this season.

With the signings of Fabinho and Naby Keita, plus the likes of Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain already vying for places, Wijnaldum looks set be scrapping for first team minutes next season.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Turkish media outlet A Spor claim that the Dutchman is allowed to exit Liverpool this summer, and join the Super Lig side, who came runners up last season.

The Turkish side’s manager Philip Cocu is interested in a reunion with Wijnaldum, following their time spent together at PSV.

Despite featuring largely throughout Liverpool’s Champions League campaign last season, Jurgen Klopp looks set to favour his new signings over the Dutch midfielder.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Wijnaldum played 55 times for club and country throughout last campaign, with 33 of those appearances coming in the Premier League.

The midfielder found the net just twice for his side last season in all competitions, but the latter being an integral goal against Roma in the Champions League semi final second leg.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Despite the lack of goals and having contributed just four assists, it is Wijnaldum’s build up and break up play that will make him a target for Cocu’s side this summer. 

