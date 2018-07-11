'Gutted' West Ham Fans React as Young Starlet Announces Departure From London Stadium

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

West Ham fans were left heartbroken on Tuesday as defender Reece Burke announced his departure from the club.

Burke, who came through the Hammers' youth setup, has signed for Hull City on a three-year deal for a fee of £1.5m.

The move has disappointed scores of West Ham supporters, who held the defender in high regard and would have loved to have seen the 21-year-old break into the first team at the London Stadium.

Fans also responded well to Burke's goodbye message to fans, which he posted on Twitter on Tuesday to a warm and loving reception from the Hammers faithful.

Burke signed his first professional contract with West Ham in 2014 and made five appearances in the Premier League during the 2014/15 season while just 18 years old.

However, this was not enough to earn the defender a place in the side and Burke soon found himself being sent out on loan to Bradford City, Wigan Athletic and finally Bolton Wanderers last season.

Though the centre-back performed well on loan, he was unable to work his way back into the setup at West Ham and his eventual move away became something of an inevitability, with his last appearance for the club coming more than three years ago.

