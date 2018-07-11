Journalist Reveals the Reason Why Man Utd Opted Against Re-Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's €105m move to Juventus means that he is unlikely to ever wear the red of Manchester United again.

The Portuguese legend scored 118 goals in 292 games for the Old Trafford club between 2003 and 2009, and every summer over the past few years there have been rumours of a momentous return to the club where he became one of the best in the world.

The Juventus transfer will finally put an end to these rumours - for a few summers at least - but one journalist claims that United could have moved for Ronaldo this summer if they had been prepared to pay up.

#MUFC were offered the chance to make a bid for Cristiano Ronaldo, but declined it and decided to spend their funds elsewhere this summer — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) July 10, 2018

The transfer fee alone is hefty enough, but Ronaldo has also signed a contract at the Bianconeri worth an eye-watering €30m per year.

More 👉 https://t.co/sCs5brfoiA pic.twitter.com/tSzEU2FWoT — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 11, 2018





Having signed a four-year deal, that means that Juventus will end up paying over €200m for Ronaldo, with many additional bonuses and incentives on the side.

It is understandable that United would not want to splash that sort of cash on a 33-year-old, irrespective of his goalscoring ability and emotional ties to the club.

The length of Ronaldo's contract at the Turinese club means that he will be 37 by the date of expiry, so the dream of seeing one of the greatest ever back in the Premier League may be over.