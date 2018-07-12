Arsenal-Supporting Twitter Troll Piers Morgan Blames Spurs Players for England's World Cup Exit

The ever divisive Piers Morgan jumped to Twitter last night after England's World Cup loss to Croatia in extra time.

The former Daily Mirror editor launched his damning opinion on why the Three Lions lost to Croatia, and his Arsenal bias was clear for everyone to see.

Tomorrow's headline?

'SPURS LOSE US THE WORLD CUP'. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 11, 2018

With a side full of Tottenham Hotspur players, Morgan came to the conclusion they were in fact the ones to blame. With Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Kieran Trippier all starting, plus Eric Dier and Danny Rose coming on as substitutes, there were five Lilywhite players on the field when Croatia scored the winning goal.

Online fan platform SpursWeb highlighted his discontent, with the Arsenal fan possibly bitter due to the fact zero of his club's representatives made the national squad after a dismal season. He also seemed to either forget, or negate the fact that Spurs full-back Trippier gave England the lead after five minutes.

Hungry to get a bite from emotional Spurs supporters, Morgan continued to debate with other England fans on the social media platform.

The now Good Morning Britain host continued to air his grievances with Spurs on the ITV show earlier today. Morgan, clearly still hurting from last night's result, was hellbent on finding his own scapegoat. Raheem Sterling can breathe a sigh of relief.

Maybe Morgan has fallen into an absent-minded mood, completely dismissing his previous support and backing of current World Cup top goalscorer, and national captain, Harry Kane.

It appears club allegiance runs deeper than his national one, as not but two hours had passed before he started to blame rival players. Not held in the high regard by many, this attitude is unlikely to win Morgan fans. I doubt he'll care though.