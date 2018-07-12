Arthur Eager to 'Make History' for Barcelona After Early Xavi & Andres Iniesta Comparisons

New Barcelona midfielder Arthur has spoken of his determination to 'make history' at Camp Nou as he was presented a Barça player for the first time following his much talked about €30m move from Brazilian club Gremio.

Arthur was formally unveiled in front of the media and officially put pen to paper on the six-year contract that promises to keep him at the club until 2024.

Dressed in full Barça kit, he later went out onto the fabled Camp Nou pitch and performed the customary new signing kick-ups for a group of photographers and film crew.

"I'm very happy. It's always been a dream to play for Barça," a delighted Arthur said.

Months before actually sealing his move to Camp Nou, the Copa Libertadores winner had earned early comparisons to Barça legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta. That is high praise indeed and just being mentioned in the same sentence is an 'honour' for Arthur.

🔊 @arthurmeloreal: "Xavi and Iniesta are players who I've always admired. It's an honor to be compared to them." 🇧🇷 #EnjoyArthur 🔵🔴 #EnjoyBarça pic.twitter.com/JwZZgkGYpM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2018

"Xavi and Iniesta are players who I've always admired. It's an honour to be compared to them," he explained. "I want to make history at this club and I'm going to work hard to do it. I'm sure I'll learn a lot from my teammates."