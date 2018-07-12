Brighton Defender Ales Mateju Joins Serie B Side Brescia on Loan for 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
July 12, 2018

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that Czech full-back Ales Mateju has joined Italian club Brescia on loan for the duration of the upcoming 2018/19 season.


The 22-year-old joined Brighton from Viktoria Plzen last summer but spent the majority of the campaign with the club's Under-23 team in Premier League 2.

Mateju never even made the bench for a senior Premier League game and his only appearances of the season came in EFL Cup ties against Barnet and Bournemouth.

A Czech Republic youth international at every level from Under-16 through to Under-21, Mateju will hope to get some first-team football under his belt with Brescia in Serie B.

He remains under contract with Brighton until the summer of 2020.

Roberto Baggio, Pep Guardiola, Andrea Pirlo and Gheorghe Hagi are among the legendary names who have previously played for Brescia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)