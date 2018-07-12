Brighton Defender Ales Mateju Joins Serie B Side Brescia on Loan for 2018/19 Season

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that Czech full-back Ales Mateju has joined Italian club Brescia on loan for the duration of the upcoming 2018/19 season.





The 22-year-old joined Brighton from Viktoria Plzen last summer but spent the majority of the campaign with the club's Under-23 team in Premier League 2.

✍️ Ales Mateju has joined @BresciaOfficial on a season-long loan deal.



Good luck for next season Ales! 🇨🇿#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/BMvy5xGmG7 — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) July 12, 2018

Mateju never even made the bench for a senior Premier League game and his only appearances of the season came in EFL Cup ties against Barnet and Bournemouth.

A Czech Republic youth international at every level from Under-16 through to Under-21, Mateju will hope to get some first-team football under his belt with Brescia in Serie B.

He remains under contract with Brighton until the summer of 2020.

Roberto Baggio, Pep Guardiola, Andrea Pirlo and Gheorghe Hagi are among the legendary names who have previously played for Brescia.