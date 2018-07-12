Ex-Arsenal Star Tips England Star for Big Money Move After Impressive World Cup

July 12, 2018

Ex-Arsenal star Stewart Robson has claimed that  Leicester City defender Harry Maguire 'will be leaving' the Foxes following his excellent performances in the World Cup.

Maguire signed for the Foxes last summer and has been one of England's best performers at this year's World Cup so much so that Robson believes that the defender will be on the move to a bigger club this summer, as reported by the Daily Express.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

“Harry Maguire has been brilliant,” the former Arsenal midfielder said.

“He has been brilliant for Leicester over the last season and he’s been brilliant in this tournament.

“Both coming out with the ball, both defensively and in the air. So I think he will be leaving for a bigger club.”

Maguire was signed for a fee in the region of £17m from Hull City last summer and based on his performances at this year's World Cup it is fair to say that his price has doubled. 


The defender has shown throughout the tournament that he is comfortable on the ball and that he possesses a huge threat from set pieces, and still only 25 years old it is likely that we will see the man mountain in an English jersey for many years to come.

