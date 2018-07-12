Injury Doubts Over Key England Trio for Saturday's World Cup Third Place Playoff

By 90Min
July 12, 2018

England stars Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson, as well as semi-final goalscorer Kieran Trippier, have been reported as injury concerns ahead of the third place playoff on Saturday.

Sky Sports report that trio are doubtful for the game against Belgium on Saturday.

All three players were all forced off during Wednesday's semi-final defeat to Croatia, with Trippier visibly upset as he hobbled off holding his groin after England had used all four of their substitutes.

Eric Dier came on to replace Henderson, who didn't show any particular signs of injury, while Jamie Vardy replaced Walker as England pushed for a late goal in extra time.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports also report that all 23 members of the squad will stay in Russia for the match against Belgium on Saturday, which highlights their commitment to the cause despite such a heartbreaking result on Wednesday.

The players should receive credit for playing on as far as they could for the Three Lions, showing the commitment and passion that has been admired by fans up and down the country throughout the tournament.

Speaking after the match, manager Gareth Southgate said: "We want to be a team who hit quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals," he asserted. "We've proved to ourselves and our country that's possible."

He added: "I'm remarkably proud of the group of players - the reaction of the supporters compared to two years ago shows the country are proud of the way we played," he said.

With several England players 'coming of age' over the course of the tournament, Southgate was quick to recognise how far his team has come.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"To become a winning team there are hurdles you have to overcome - and we've surpassed many of them. "Many of our players have come of age on the international stage.


"Tonight was a wonderful opportunity and you can't guarantee they'll come again," he admitted.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)