Injury Doubts Over Key England Trio for Saturday's World Cup Third Place Playoff

England stars Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson, as well as semi-final goalscorer Kieran Trippier, have been reported as injury concerns ahead of the third place playoff on Saturday.

Sky Sports report that trio are doubtful for the game against Belgium on Saturday.

All three players were all forced off during Wednesday's semi-final defeat to Croatia, with Trippier visibly upset as he hobbled off holding his groin after England had used all four of their substitutes.

Eric Dier came on to replace Henderson, who didn't show any particular signs of injury, while Jamie Vardy replaced Walker as England pushed for a late goal in extra time.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports also report that all 23 members of the squad will stay in Russia for the match against Belgium on Saturday, which highlights their commitment to the cause despite such a heartbreaking result on Wednesday.

The players should receive credit for playing on as far as they could for the Three Lions, showing the commitment and passion that has been admired by fans up and down the country throughout the tournament.

BREAKING: Sky sources: All 23 @England players will remain in Russia for Saturday’s match against @BelRedDevils. #SSN pic.twitter.com/mZoAKU7ISk — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 12, 2018

Speaking after the match, manager Gareth Southgate said: "We want to be a team who hit quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals," he asserted. "We've proved to ourselves and our country that's possible."

He added: "I'm remarkably proud of the group of players - the reaction of the supporters compared to two years ago shows the country are proud of the way we played," he said.

With several England players 'coming of age' over the course of the tournament, Southgate was quick to recognise how far his team has come.

"To become a winning team there are hurdles you have to overcome - and we've surpassed many of them. "Many of our players have come of age on the international stage.





"Tonight was a wonderful opportunity and you can't guarantee they'll come again," he admitted.