Leicester City Turn to Former Tottenham Winger in Search for Riyad Mahrez Replacement

By 90Min
July 12, 2018

Leicester City have turned to former Tottenham winger Iago Falque in their search for a new winger following the departure Riyad Mahrez, according to reports.

The Foxes are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements after giving the green light for Mahrez to formalise his long awaited move Manchester City earlier this week

The Premier League outfit have been linked with a number of replacements in the form of City's Patrick Roberts and Lyon's Bertrand Traore, however Tuttosport have claimed they are now looking at Falque as a solution to their problems. 


The report claims the winger has received interest from across Europe from the likes of Sevilla, Valencia, West Ham and Southampton following a consistent run of form with Torino over the last two seasons.  

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The 28-year-old is accustomed to playing on the right wing and cutting inside onto his dominant left foot, a feature of his game which returned 14 goals and ten assists across 40 games for Torino last season. 


However, Torino are eager to keep hold of one of their prized assets and would only part with the Spaniard if they received a substantial offer. 

Falque spent a total of one and half seasons with Tottenham for a return of just two games before being loaned out elsewhere prior to his permanent switch away from the club in 2014, where his since spent his time playing in Italy. 

In other news, the Foxes have reportedly opened talks with Juventus over the possibility of signing midfielder Stefano Sturaro on a permanent deal this summer, in a deal which would require Leicester to part with up to £20m. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)