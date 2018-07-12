Liverpool Attempt to Beat Rivals to Brazilian International's Signing With €65m Offer

Liverpool appear set to make an audacious bid of €65m for AS Roma's Alisson as Jurgen Klopp looks to sort his goalkeeping situation once and for all.

The 25-year-old has been a prominent figure throughout the course of a transfer window that has seen him linked with the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid as well as the Reds, with his future seeming to lies away from the Stadio Olimpico.

Informação da @Gazzetta_it: Liverpool chega a 60M (+ 5M de bônus) por Alisson, aproximando-se da avaliação de 70M da Roma. Monchi nunca descartou negociá-lo pelo preço esperado. Neste momento, Reds à frente, embora o goleiro tenha se animado antes com o interesse do Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/C6Fo88R5Bk — Leonardo Bertozzi (@lbertozzi) July 12, 2018

While Liverpool have appeared to have fallen behind their rivals in the pursuit of Alisson in recent weeks, Gazetta have published an article in their newspaper, tweeted by journalist Leonardo Bertozzi, claiming that the Premier League side are prepared to spend €65m in order to sign the shot-stopper.

The offer is broken down into a €60m outright offer for Alisson, with a further €5m in bonuses, in what would be a world record fee for a goalkeeper should the deal go through.

Liverpool's goalkeeping situation has looked far from certain for some time, as Simon Mignolet seems destined to leave the club after losing his place to Loris Karius, while the German has failed to solidify his claims to be Klopp's number one.

Two high profile errors from Karius cost the Reds in their 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in May, and another howler in a recent friendly against Tranmere has done little to help his case.

Alisson meanwhile enjoyed a fabulous 2017/18 season for AS Roma, keeping 17 clean sheets in the Serie A as well as helping the club reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, while he played every minute for Brazil at this summer's World Cup, keeping Manchester City's Ederson on the bench.