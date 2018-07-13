'Bang Average': Tottenham Fans Unconvinced About World Cup Finalist Amid Reports of Spurs Interest

Tottenham fans have reacted to fresh rumours linking them with a move for Croatia winger Ante Rebic.

The 24-year-old has caught the eye with his impressive displays at the World Cup, which have seen him help his side to the final - where they will face France on Sunday.

Rebic plays his football for Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, whose sporting director has recently confirmed that they would be willing to listen to any significant offers from the big teams in Europe.





Spurs' name has been one linked with Rebic, but fans on Twitter are not impressed with the latest links.

No thank you. Bang average. — William (@LarkinsBill) July 12, 2018

He's bog average — Garreth Woods (@Gawoo1012) July 12, 2018

This year's Shitssoko. No thanks — Philip 🇸🇪 (@shitssoko) July 12, 2018

Only can go on his previous season but looks average with only 6 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances. Compared to Malcom, Bruno Fernandes, Gelson Martins and even Grealish, not the same class. — Hywel Davies 🎈🎈🎈 (@howlindavies) July 12, 2018

Don’t want him, plays nasty — Peter Ström (@popeyedoyle_) July 12, 2018

With Spurs fans clearly not impressed by the latest links, it remains to be seen which bit of business the club will do first. The north Londoners are yet to sign a player during the summer transfer window so far.