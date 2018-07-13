'Bang Average': Tottenham Fans Unconvinced About World Cup Finalist Amid Reports of Spurs Interest

By 90Min
July 13, 2018

Tottenham fans have reacted to fresh rumours linking them with a move for Croatia winger Ante Rebic.

The 24-year-old has caught the eye with his impressive displays at the World Cup, which have seen him help his side to the final - where they will face France on Sunday.

Rebic plays his football for Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, whose sporting director has recently confirmed that they would be willing to listen to any significant offers from the big teams in Europe. 


Spurs' name has been one linked with Rebic, but fans on Twitter are not impressed with the latest links.

With Spurs fans clearly not impressed by the latest links, it remains to be seen which bit of business the club will do first. The north Londoners are yet to sign a player during the summer transfer window so far.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)