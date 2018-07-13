Barcelona Defender Yerry Mina Reveals Desire for Game Time Amid Everton Interest

Everton target Yerry Mina has revealed that he wants to play for a club where he will be under less pressure to perform and can establish himself as a regular fixture in the side.

The 23-year-old Colombian played just five La Liga games for Barcelona last season, regularly failing to even make the bench for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Speaking during a media conference on Thursday (via ESPN), Mina admitted that he wants to play for a team where he feels 'less pressure' to perform at the highest level.

"I want to play for a team where there is less pressure and where I can have minutes," he said.

"I will always try to do my best for me, for my club and I hope that wherever I end up, whether it is at Barcelona or whether I have to leave, I will do it in the best way, but for the moment I am happy at Barcelona."

📰[AS] |Barcelona have decided to sell Yerry Mina without adding any future buy-back option. pic.twitter.com/IlrAI3egJD — BarcaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 13, 2018

The defender also admitted that he has been through 'very difficult moments' since his £11.8m January move from Brazilian side Palmeiras.

"When I saw that I wasn't even on the bench, that I wasn't even being considered, I started to train alone at home. It is tough to watch your teammates and see the matches on TV, it was a difficult moment that I don't wish on any player.

"There were very difficult moments that were very sad for me because I was really not doing well. There were moments when I thought everything was going to turn out as I had imagined, but it wasn't like that. I felt moments everything came crashing down upon me, I felt that nothing was going right, I couldn't even pass the ball right, or train, I just felt like nothing went right."

Mina looked impressive for Colombia in the World Cup, scoring some crucial goals before his side were knocked out of the World Cup on penalties by England. The youngster admitted he was 'nervous' going into the tournament, after a lack of game time for his club side.

"I was nervous in the first game because I had not played at all, absolutely nothing. I had no minutes," said Mina. "To go there [to Russia] and wait and then to have things not turn out, it is so hard. But God gave me the opportunity to move forward and show what I am made of."