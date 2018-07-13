Bournemouth Switch Attention to Leganes Full Back as Cherries Baulk at Kieran Tierney Asking Price

Bournemouth’s pursuit of a new left back to reinforce Eddie Howe’s defensive options this summer took a hit as they were priced out of a move for first-choice target Kieran Tierney.





The Cherries subsequently backed out of the deal due to Celtic’s hefty £25m demands for Tierney and have instead turned their attentions elsewhere. According to The Sun, Bournemouth have now switched their focus to Leganes left back Diego Rico.





Rico made his way in Spanish football with Real Zaragoza, before the 25-year-old joined Leganes in a £1m deal in 2016. After a rapid rise in Spain, including Rico scoring his first La Liga goal against Sporting Gijon a month after his move, Leganes moved swiftly to extend Rico’s contract until 2021.

The fresh terms are said to include a significant release clause, with any deal for the defender now said to be set at around the £17.5m mark. It is still a considerable outlay for a left back, but arguably represents greater value than the inflated demands for Tierney.

For Bournemouth, such a commitment of a large sum to secure Rico’s services may be worthwhile. The Cherries struggled for consistency in the left back position last season, with Charlie Daniels the primary candidate for the role, though Tyrone Mings and Nathan Ake were also called upon to fill the position by Howe.

Rico would arrive with a significant level of culture and technical pedigree which would surely establish the Spaniard as first choice next term, should Bournemouth complete a deal with Leganes.