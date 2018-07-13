David Wagner Tells Huddersfield Fans to Expect More Summer Signings as Reinforcements Arrive

Huddersfield Town have already been one of the more active Premier League clubs during this summer’s transfer window, as five new faces have arrived through the door at the John Smith’s Stadium with others being released by the club.





Ramadan Sobhi has been brought in from Stoke whilst Ben Hamer has arrived from Leicester City and Terence Kongolo has completed a permanent switch to Huddersfield from Monaco for a club record fee. Rob Green is the only senior player to have departed, whilst Dean Whitehead has retired.

Terence Kongolo should be fine after picking up a minor knock during the pre-season win over Bury. However, Dutch midfielder Juninho Bacuna needs to be checked after suffering a "little twist" in the 4-0 win: "We will know more in the next couple of days," revealed Wagner. #htafc pic.twitter.com/2f25GPK2uj — Town Related (@TownRelated) July 11, 2018

According to David Wagner, the flurry of early business by no means spells the end of Huddersfield’s activity in this summer’s transfer window. The charismatic German boss expects more deals to be done ahead of the upcoming season.

Wagner told Sky Sports: “I am happy with where we are at the minute, but I know we haven’t done everything in both directions.

“We will bring some further players in, I’m pretty sure, and some players will leave us. This is the nature of the game, especially if the window is open so early – it’s still early.

TEAM NEWS with @ViessmannUK: Head Coach David Wagner will play two separate sides for this evening's friendly against @buryfcofficial; 7.45pm kick-off.



Here's the first half team as @BenHamer21 and Juninho Bacuna make their non-competitive debuts for #htafc 👇(AT) pic.twitter.com/dQ1KjB55MO — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) July 10, 2018

“And this is exactly what will be at the end of the window, that this is not the squad which we will have when we start the first game in the Premier League.

“At the end, everything is progressing and we are on our way. So far everything we have done is good and we are on the starting point where we now are in the pre-season for a little bit longer than a week and for this period everything was fine so far.”

Huddersfield’s Premier League campaign begins with a huge test against Chelsea on August 11 in what will be the start of another demanding campaign in which Wagner’s side must rise to the challenge of establishing themselves as a Premier League mainstay.

The Terriers performed so impressively in their first campaign in the top flight last season following promotion from the Championship, and judging by Wagner’s plans to further strengthen his squad this summer, Huddersfield are in no frame of mind to compromise their top flight status.