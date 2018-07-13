Exiled Newcastle Midfielder Set for Exit as Nottingham Forest Line Up Permanent Deal

By 90Min
July 13, 2018

As Newcastle United’s summer transfer business continues to build momentum, one player who is apparently not on the agenda in Rafa Benitez’s first team plans for next season is midfielder Jack Colback.

Colback is seemingly on the verge of being forced out of Benitez’s regime at St James’ Park, with the former Sunderland player being told that he would be training with the reserves in his continued spell on Tyneside.

The 28-year-old’s exile appears certain to force a move away from the Premier League side ahead of next season, with The Chronicle reporting that Nottingham Forest are the most likely destination for Colback.

The midfielder spent the second half of the 2017/18 season on loan at the City Ground, having joined Forest on loan from Newcastle in January after an apparent fallout with Rafa Benitez over his treatment at the hands of the Spaniard.

Events have apparently prompted Newcastle to the decision to offload Colback this summer, with Forest said to be keen on securing the continued services of the midfielder.

Colback featured 16 times for Forest during his loan spell with the club, scoring once, and his contributions were clearly adequate for manager Aitor Karanka to consider a further deal for the player.

The Forest manager is quoted by The Chronicle as saying: “I know Jack and Jack knows me and the club. He was really important here last season.

“It is true that he is on our list. We have other players on the list, because he is not our player and we cannot say that he is yet. We have to find a solution to that as soon as possible.”

Should Colback make the switch to the City Ground this summer, it would add to an impressive wave of business which has already seen Forest bring in the likes of Joao Carvalho from Benfica, Lewis Grabban from Bournemouth and goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon from Watford.

Forest are displaying great ambition in their recruitment process, signing a higher calibre of players which should enable them to make a real push for promotion from the Championship next term, and the addition of another Premier League player in Colback would only further enhance their chances.  

