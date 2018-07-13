Lazio Star Felipe Anderson Undergoing West Ham Medical as Club Record Move Edges Closer

By 90Min
July 13, 2018

Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson is due to undergo a medical at West Ham on Friday, as his long awaited move from Serie A edges closer.

The 25-year-old arrived in London on Thursday, as reported by Sky Sportshaving already agreed personal terms ahead of his move to the London Stadium.

The Hammers have agreed a club-record fee for the Lazio wide man, with Anderson set to become their sixth signing of the summer transfer window so far. Anderson is capped by Brazil at international level and has caught the attention of Manuel Pellegrini after scoring 34 goals in 177 appearances for Lazio.

He could be the man to replace former England winger Michail Antonio, who is set for a move away from West Ham after an injury-hit season heavily restricted his progress at the club last term.

recent report confirmed that West Ham are willing to listen to offers for Antonio, with the club willing to listen to offers above £15m for the former Nottingham Forest man.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has been impressed with Antonio at the club's training camp in Switzerland recently, as the former England international worked alone to improve his fitness during the trip.

Despite impressing his manager, West Ham are reportedly willing to sell him as an injury-hit spell saw him make only 21 appearances for the club last season.

Meanwhile, the club are also willing to sell midfielders Pedro Obiang and Cheikhou Kouyate, as part of Pellegrini's squad overhaul over the summer.

West Ham have already bolstered their midfield with the £17.5m addition of Borussia Dortmund winger Andriy Yarmolenko this week, having already signed Jack Wilshere, Issa Diop, Lukasz Fabianski and Ryan Fredericks this summer.

