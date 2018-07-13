Leicester to Ward Off Man Utd Interest in Harry Maguire With Improved Contract for World Cup Star

Leicester are ready to offer Harry Maguire an improved contract at the King Power Stadium as his new-found stardom threatens to attract interest from other clubs.

Maguire was one of the stars of England's run to the World Cup semi finals, turning in some commanding defensive displays as well as scoring his first international goal in the quarter final win over Sweden.

Devastated. Absolutely gutted. Thanks to the fans for your incredible support. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁❤️ pic.twitter.com/8fiWVdXrAY — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 11, 2018

These performances have seen his stock rise considerably and there have been rumours that Manchester United could be interested in bringing the 25-year-old to Old Trafford, with a £50m bid reportedly in the offing.

The Daily Mail reports that Leicester will respond to these rumours by opening talks with Maguire's representatives about a new contract, which could see his weekly wage rise from £45,000 to £75,000, making him one of the club's highest-earning players.

The departure of Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City has freed up some room on Leicester's wage bill, and Mahrez himself has suggested that Maguire also deserves to play at a higher level.

"It doesn't surprise me when I see his level at the World Cup," said the Algerian. "Of course he deserves to play higher but Leicester are a big club as well, so it’s him who has to decide and we will see."





Maguire still has four years left on the contract he signed at Leicester after joining from Hull City for £17m last summer, so the Foxes are in quite a strong negotiating position anyway.





The club took a hard line stance on the sale of Mahrez, refusing to sell him to City in January and only doing so this summer on their own terms. They are likely to be similarly stubborn about Maguire.