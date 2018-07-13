Leicester to Ward Off Man Utd Interest in Harry Maguire With Improved Contract for World Cup Star

By 90Min
July 13, 2018

Leicester are ready to offer Harry Maguire an improved contract at the King Power Stadium as his new-found stardom threatens to attract interest from other clubs.

Maguire was one of the stars of England's run to the World Cup semi finals, turning in some commanding defensive displays as well as scoring his first international goal in the quarter final win over Sweden.

These performances have seen his stock rise considerably and there have been rumours that Manchester United could be interested in bringing the 25-year-old to Old Trafford, with a £50m bid reportedly in the offing.

The Daily Mail reports that Leicester will respond to these rumours by opening talks with Maguire's representatives about a new contract, which could see his weekly wage rise from £45,000 to £75,000, making him one of the club's highest-earning players.

The departure of Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City has freed up some room on Leicester's wage bill, and Mahrez himself has suggested that Maguire also deserves to play at a higher level.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"It doesn't surprise me when I see his level at the World Cup," said the Algerian. "Of course he deserves to play higher but Leicester are a big club as well, so it’s him who has to decide and we will see."


Maguire still has four years left on the contract he signed at Leicester after joining from Hull City for £17m last summer, so the Foxes are in quite a strong negotiating position anyway.


The club took a hard line stance on the sale of Mahrez, refusing to sell him to City in January and only doing so this summer on their own terms. They are likely to be similarly stubborn about Maguire.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)