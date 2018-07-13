Manchester City Star Riyad Mahrez Claims England World Cup Hero 'Deserves' Move to Bigger Club

New Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has said that Leicester defender and England World Cup hero Harry Maguire deserves to play at a higher level.

Quoted by the Leicester Mercury from Mahrez's first Manchester City press conference on Thursday, he said: "I believe 'H' is a very good player. Since the day he came to Leicester, and after the season he had last season as well, it doesn't surprise me when I see his level at the World Cup.

"Of course he deserves to play higher but Leicester are a big club as well, so it’s him who has to decide and we will see."

Maguire, 25, has been one of many stand out players from the Three Lions side at the World Cup, as Gareth Southgate's men reached the semi finals of the competition for the first time since 1990.

The defender has played in all but one game at the World Cup so far, scoring his first international goal in a 2-0 against Sweden in the quarter finals, which is impressive considering he played in League 1 less than five years ago.

Maguire made the move to the Foxes last summer in a £17m deal and has been an ever-present last season, being one of five outfield players too play every minute of the Premier League season.

Even though Maguire's contract runs until 2022, reports earlier in the week suggested that Leicester wanted to offer Maguire a new deal with a huge pay rise to his current wage, in a bid to lure away any potential buyers.