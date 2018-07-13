Max Meyer Could Move to Turkey After Being Rejected By Liverpool and Arsenal Due to Wage Demands

By 90Min
July 13, 2018

Germany international Max Meyer is reportedly being targeted by Fenerbahce, after Liverpool and Arsenal opted against a move for the midfielder due to his excessive wage demands.

Meyer became a free agent at the end of last season after seeing out his contract with Schalke. However, the 22-year-old has had difficulty in finding a new club after demanding £77,000-per-week, German newspaper Bild reports.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Arsenal were the first club that were interested in Meyer but were told that the midfielder wanted more than £4m a year. This fee was deemed too high by Arsenal for a player who managed just one goal and one assist in 28 appearances last season, which led to his omission from the Germany squad for the World Cup.

Fenerbahce are now favourites to sign Meyer after initial hesitation, with the German's agent in talks with the club. The Turkish side are still reluctant to pay the wages Meyer wants, but are willing to offer a sign-on fee and bonuses.

During the contract stand-off between Meyer and Schalke, relations turned sour with the player accusing the club of bullying. Meyer was then suspended by the club after launching personal attacks against the manager, sporting director and chairman.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)