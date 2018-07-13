Real Madrid Again Denies Making Bid or Intention to Sign Neymar From PSG

Real Madrid has again released a statement denying rumored links to Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

By 90Min
July 13, 2018

Real Madrid has again released a statement denying rumored links to Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar. 

The club appears to have adopted a new policy this summer, taking it upon itself to categorically refute stories claiming that it has entered discussions with certain stars.

In the last 11 days, Los Blancos had denied having made contact with PSG aces Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, to whom they've been heavily linked this summer. But they've decided to rebuff rumors of a Neymar offer yet again, due to the talk intensifying over the last few days, in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus. SI's Grant Wahl has reported that the two PSG stars and Chelsea's Eden Hazard are Real Madrid's top targets to replace Ronaldo, regardless of the club's public statements.

"Given the constant information linking the PSG player Neymar Jr. with our club, Real Madrid CF wants to clarify that they have no plans to make any offers for the player," the club said in an official statement on their website on Friday.

"The relationship between the two clubs is extraordinary, so that, if at some point Real Madrid were considering hiring a PSG player, the first thing they would do would be to go to his club."

